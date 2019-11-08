Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,236 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in Comcast by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.82. 240,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,041,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,696 shares of company stock worth $23,333,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

