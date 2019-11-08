Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $536,000 in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. 2,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Haywood Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

