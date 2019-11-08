Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $814,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

SPY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.05. 11,023,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,601,461. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.65 and its 200-day moving average is $293.44. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $309.65.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

