Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.39 Million Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.09% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

NYSE BDN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $219,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,295.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $250,461.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $569,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.