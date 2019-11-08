Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.58 Million Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Kennametal worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kennametal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 358,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after buying an additional 31,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 72,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $518.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.49 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $158,592.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,715.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

