Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,262 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,186 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $158,484,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,511,000 after purchasing an additional 437,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,085,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,098,000 after purchasing an additional 321,433 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.28. 745,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,835. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

