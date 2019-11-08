Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Acquired by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $142.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.40.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

CXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

In related news, CFO Brenda R. Schroer purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.67 per share, for a total transaction of $104,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,994.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark B. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.48 per share, with a total value of $136,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,435.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

