Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,590,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.35% of Conagra Brands worth $1,076,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.7% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 86.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $27.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $763,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

