Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 318,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,316. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,200,000 after buying an additional 55,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,843.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,300,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,446,000 after buying an additional 1,233,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,183,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,008,000 after buying an additional 101,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 612,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,681,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

