Comparing ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) and EVO Payments (OTCMKTS:EVOP)

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICTS International and EVO Payments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICTS International $345.22 million 0.09 -$11.23 million N/A N/A EVO Payments $564.75 million 3.99 -$14.71 million ($1.48) -18.56

ICTS International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EVO Payments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.0% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of EVO Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ICTS International and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICTS International N/A N/A N/A EVO Payments -6.85% -4.80% 2.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ICTS International and EVO Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A EVO Payments 1 4 3 0 2.25

EVO Payments has a consensus target price of $29.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. Given EVO Payments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than ICTS International.

Volatility and Risk

ICTS International has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVO Payments beats ICTS International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICTS International Company Profile

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services comprising agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, ground service equipment maintenance, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, and baggage handling services, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. In addition, the company develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions, including passenger screening systems; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; realtime operational management; and front-end and back office identity document authentication management systems and onboarding automation service. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Haarlemmermeer, the Netherlands.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

