Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.52

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and traded as high as $8.88. Community Bankers Trust shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97.
Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million.
About Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB)
Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.
