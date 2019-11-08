Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.52

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and traded as high as $8.88. Community Bankers Trust shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter.

About Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

