Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.59.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $94.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average of $91.55. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

