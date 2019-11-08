Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 444,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 61,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 410,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,426 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 464.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100,127 shares during the period.

CGW opened at $39.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

