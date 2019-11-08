Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.58. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $87.16 and a 12 month high of $115.16.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

