Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $819,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,202 shares of company stock worth $21,620,104. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $274.11 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $282.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.52 and its 200 day moving average is $209.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.58.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.