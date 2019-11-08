Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.44

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 184054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price objective on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

