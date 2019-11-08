Comerica Bank Sells 142 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,255,316,000 after buying an additional 72,688 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,920,000 after purchasing an additional 390,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,572,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,553,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,470,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,360,000 after purchasing an additional 313,777 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS opened at $107.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average of $92.53. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $108.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,680 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,084. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

