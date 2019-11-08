Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $650,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,523,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,517,793.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,856,560 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $94.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.34, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

