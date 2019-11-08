Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $1,374,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,094.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $627,826.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,364,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,514 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $135.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $146.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.63.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $145.00 target price on Synopsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.