Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,979,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,576,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,211,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 795,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,247,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,628,000 after buying an additional 112,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,212,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.54.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $60,995.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,270,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $130.99 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.69 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.41.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a 0.72000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

