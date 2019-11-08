Comerica Bank Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 371,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,077,000 after buying an additional 508,580 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.5% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $45.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

