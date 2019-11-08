Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 32.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,691 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. ACI Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $35.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.07 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

