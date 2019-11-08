Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Pascal Ronde Sells 10,000 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Cohu stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,942. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $801.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth $6,620,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 40.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

