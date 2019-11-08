Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.48.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $67,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $611,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.79. 81,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,325. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

