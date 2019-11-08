Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.50. 385,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,818. Codexis has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $817.02 million, a PE ratio of -73.81 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.42.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $155,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,686.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $83,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,393.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,300. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

