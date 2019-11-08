Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) EVP Daniel J. Lee Buys 1,600 Shares

Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) EVP Daniel J. Lee bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $24,368.00.

Coastal Financial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. 3,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,751. Coastal Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth about $319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 15.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 36.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 61,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

