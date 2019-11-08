CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Briefing.com reports. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial updated its FY19 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,826. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.36. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNHI. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CNH Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $10.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

