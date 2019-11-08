CNB Bank Grows Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

CNB Bank increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $173.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,791. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

