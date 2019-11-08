CNB Bank Decreases Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

CNB Bank lessened its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.09.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $2,450,565.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,707,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,174 shares of company stock worth $8,354,013. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.79. 1,491,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.89.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

