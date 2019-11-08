CNB Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,095,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $310.67. 2,031,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,579. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $311.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

