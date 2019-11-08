CNB Bank Acquires 1,060 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.0% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 129,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 9,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 102,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $104,265,000 after purchasing an additional 335,278 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,266. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital increased their target price on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

