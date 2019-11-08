Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Holdings Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,450 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.27% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 739,275 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7,324.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,939,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,328 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,363,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 565,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,110,389 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 198,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.47. 265,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,758,578. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $65,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,495.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,739.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $247,420 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

