Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

IYW stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $219.21. 3,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,844. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $148.42 and a 12 month high of $219.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

