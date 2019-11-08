Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

CLNE opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $493.35 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.97. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 28,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 655.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

