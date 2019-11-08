Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $31,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,931 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 122,400 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,364 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 599,079 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $58,602,000 after acquiring an additional 43,149 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $173,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,320.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,900 shares of company stock worth $5,464,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.77.

NASDAQ EA opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average is $94.91.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

