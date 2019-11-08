Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

VV opened at $141.46 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average of $134.82.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

