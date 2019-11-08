Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Stake Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 739.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.65.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

