Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 42.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 13.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 68.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 20.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $72.52.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,085,630.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 128,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $6,718,082.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,665 shares of company stock worth $8,065,413 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

