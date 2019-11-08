Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Trading Up 2.1%

Circa Enterprises Inc (CVE:CTO)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and a P/E ratio of 9.42.

About Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, computer cables, and related connectivity products and solutions to the information technology, telecommunication, and data communication industries under the CircaMax brand.

