Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CINF. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.70. 481,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,625. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

