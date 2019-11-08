CIBC Increases Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$12.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Seven Generations Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.04.

Shares of TSE VII traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.30. 1,643,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.99 and a 52 week high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.68.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

