CIBC Increases Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$12.00

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Seven Generations Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.04.

Shares of TSE VII traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.30. 1,643,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.99 and a 52 week high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.68.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

