CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 9,443 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,160,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,205,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,014,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,246,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,422,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.48. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

In related news, Director David L. Boren sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $948,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,665.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $1,815,405.00. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

