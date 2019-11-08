CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,764.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 41,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 118.4% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,469,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 796,493 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $19.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

