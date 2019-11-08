CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $824,000 Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $415,896.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,936.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,370.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Johnson Rice raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

NYSE:NOV opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -291.63, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.32. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $36.20.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

