CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDA stock opened at $115.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average is $103.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.79 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBRDA shares. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

