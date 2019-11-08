CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sprint were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of S. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprint by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,952,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $459,588,000 after buying an additional 21,383,042 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,095,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534,668 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,611,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885,100 shares during the period. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on S shares. UBS Group upgraded Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.43.

S opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. Sprint Corp has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprint news, CTO John Saw sold 189,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $1,294,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

