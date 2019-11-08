China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHU shares. New Street Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.20 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 101.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 68.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHU stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 4,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,648. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Unicom has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

