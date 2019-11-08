China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.92

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.92 and traded as high as $34.30. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 5,845 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNH. UBS Group upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Southern Airlines from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of China Southern Airlines in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. China Southern Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, analysts predict that China Southern Airlines Co Ltd will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 349.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 27.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 330.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.