China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.71

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.97. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 10,636 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of China Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

