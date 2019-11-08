China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) versus Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Financial Contrast

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) and Avalon Globocare (OTCMKTS:AVCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of Avalon Globocare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs and Avalon Globocare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs $14.40 million 1.70 -$3.82 million N/A N/A Avalon Globocare $1.08 million 101.58 -$3.46 million N/A N/A

Avalon Globocare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs.

Risk & Volatility

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a beta of 4.34, suggesting that its share price is 334% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Globocare has a beta of -2.03, suggesting that its share price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs and Avalon Globocare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon Globocare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs and Avalon Globocare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs N/A N/A N/A Avalon Globocare -365.09% -81.16% -44.88%

Summary

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs beats Avalon Globocare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Company Profile

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Avalon Globocare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. The company has a strategic partnership with Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop technologies and bio-production of chimeric antigen receptor-T Therapy; a research and licensing agreement with Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop technology for cellular therapy; and strategic partnership with GE Healthcare to enhance standardized automation and bio-production for cellular medicines. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

